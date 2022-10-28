RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | US to send $275M more to Ukraine | Putin says West wants world domination | Ukrainian cats up for adoption | Russia, NATO hold nuclear drills
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police investigate woman…

DC police investigate woman shot while driving in NW

Sarah Jacobs | sjacobs@wtop.com

October 28, 2022, 12:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A woman is dead and a second woman is being questioned by Metropolitan Police Department detectives after a shooting in a car in Northwest, D.C. Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and N Street NW, near Dunbar High School at 12:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Police arrived to find a single vehicle crashed into a telephone pole, across the street from a DC Fire and EMS station. Though first responders arrived quickly to provide life-saving measures, the victim – the driver – was declared dead at the scene.

Third District Commander James Boteler said they believe the incident occurred while the victim was stopped at a red light.

“As the red light turned green, we believe the gunfire erupted from within the vehicle. The vehicle then traveled through the intersection and, assumingly because she was shot, she crashed into the telephone pole. That’s our assumption at this point,” Boteler said.

The commander said police have witnesses that lead them to believe their theory is correct.

The other occupant of the vehicle, also a woman, was taken into custody for questioning by homicide detectives “to find out what exactly transpired inside this vehicle that led to gunfire,” said Boteler.

More than one gunshot was fired, Boteler said, and the vehicle sitting next to the victim’s car at the intersection was also struck. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

Police recovered a firearm and spent shell casings from the scene. They say it is not clear what the relationship between the two women is.

Police believed the incident was confined to the vehicle and presented no threat to the community or nearby Dunbar High School, so no lockdowns were put in place.

Below is a map of the approximate area of where it happened:

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Tags:

sarah jacobs

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Court rules for DoD in challenge to $20B household goods moving contract

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

VA sees job applicants surge as it stands up new pay, bonus authority under PACT Act

Navy to break up some big contracts to increase small business participation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up