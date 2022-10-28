DC police investigate woman shot while driving in NW

A woman is dead and a second woman is being questioned by Metropolitan Police Department detectives after a shooting in a car in Northwest, D.C. Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and N Street NW, near Dunbar High School at 12:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Police arrived to find a single vehicle crashed into a telephone pole, across the street from a DC Fire and EMS station. Though first responders arrived quickly to provide life-saving measures, the victim – the driver – was declared dead at the scene.

Third District Commander James Boteler said they believe the incident occurred while the victim was stopped at a red light.

“As the red light turned green, we believe the gunfire erupted from within the vehicle. The vehicle then traveled through the intersection and, assumingly because she was shot, she crashed into the telephone pole. That’s our assumption at this point,” Boteler said.

The commander said police have witnesses that lead them to believe their theory is correct.

The other occupant of the vehicle, also a woman, was taken into custody for questioning by homicide detectives “to find out what exactly transpired inside this vehicle that led to gunfire,” said Boteler.

More than one gunshot was fired, Boteler said, and the vehicle sitting next to the victim’s car at the intersection was also struck. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

Police recovered a firearm and spent shell casings from the scene. They say it is not clear what the relationship between the two women is.

Police believed the incident was confined to the vehicle and presented no threat to the community or nearby Dunbar High School, so no lockdowns were put in place.

Below is a map of the approximate area of where it happened: