DC man arrested, charged in stabbing homicide

A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder after a man died from multiple stab wounds he sustained on Friday night in the Anacostia neighborhood of Southeast D.C.

Alphonso Lee, 38, of no fixed address, died as a result of the stabbing, D.C. police said in a statement.

Police said they have arrested 31-year-old Julian Ruffin of Southeast D.C., and charged him with second degree murder while armed.

Around 7 p.m., officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 1500 block of Butler Street, SE, where they found Lee suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to police.

First responders from D.C. Fire and EMS arrived and said Lee “displayed no signs consistent with life,” according to the statement.

The victim was then transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, D.C. police said in the statement.

Below is where police said the homicide occurred: