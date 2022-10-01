1 seriously hurt after fire breaks out on 4th floor of DC apartment building

Residents of a Northwest D.C. apartment building are recovering after a fire broke out on the fourth floor Sunday morning.

Residents of a Northwest D.C. apartment building are recovering after a fire broke out on the fourth floor Sunday morning and left one woman with life threatening injuries.

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo says units were called just before 10 a.m. to an apartment in the 1600 block of Park Rd NW.

D.C. Fire says one burn victim who made their way to the front of the building had to be transported to the hospital, but there was no indication of any fatalities as a result of the fire.

When they arrived, Maggiolo said firefighters could see smoke pouring from the five-story building, and saw several residents in the windows clearly in distress.

Crews rescued some of those occupants using ladders as they worked to put out the fire, which engulfed an entire apartment unit on the fourth floor.

Fire also blocked a stairwell between the third and fourth floors, preventing residents from exiting.

Some occupants were forced to shelter in place while the smoke subsided.

The fire was put out by 10:35 a.m. but crews are still on the scene working to remove smoke from the building.

There’s no word on how many residents could be displaced by the fire or the extent of the damage.