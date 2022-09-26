Man killed in Northeast DC shooting

A man is dead following a shooting in the Trinidad neighborhood of Northeast D.C. on Monday afternoon.

A man is dead following a shooting in the Trinidad neighborhood of Northeast D.C. on Monday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Meigs Place in Northeast. On the scene, officers found a man with gunshot wounds, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told WTOP.

He was transported to the hospital where he later died, the spokesperson said.

No suspect has been identified and police say the shooting remains under investigation.

Below is the approximate location of Monday’s fatal shooting: