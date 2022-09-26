RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: More than $12B on Ukraine in US funding bill | Russian military recruiter shot | Protests after Putin's call-up | Ukrainians scared by referendums
Man killed in Northeast DC shooting

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

September 26, 2022, 11:05 PM

A man is dead following a shooting in the Trinidad neighborhood of Northeast D.C. on Monday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Meigs Place in Northeast. On the scene, officers found a man with gunshot wounds, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told WTOP.

He was transported to the hospital where he later died, the spokesperson said.

No suspect has been identified and police say the shooting remains under investigation.

Below is the approximate location of Monday’s fatal shooting:

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

