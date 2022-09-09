Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | ‘Thank you, ma’am’ | Queen Elizabeth on currencies | King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' | Photos
Home » Washington, DC News » Kennedy Center JFK exhibit…

Kennedy Center JFK exhibit lets you create your own White House dinner

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

September 9, 2022, 10:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Kennedy Center in D.C. has a new, permanent exhibit that includes interactive displays, including one where you can make the guest list and set your own table for a White House dinner.

Abbott Miller is a partner with Pentagram, the design firm that created the interactive features in the new exhibit “Art and Ideals: John F. Kennedy.”

Miller discussed the immersive features that were incorporated into the displays.

“We felt like people have an expectation in their museum experiences now to sort of interact with exhibitions and sort of feel their way through content in different modes,” Miller said.

In the “Dinner at the White House” feature, visitors tap touch screen plates and learn about the artists and cultural figures who dined with the Kennedys.

“It’s a pretty amazing roster,” Miller said. “James Baldwin is a central invitee to the dinners,” along with choreographer George Balanchine and other cultural leaders of the time, he said.

“At the inauguration, they invited 169 creative Americans, as they were called, and the list is every important architect, museum director, visual artist, performing artist” of the mid- to late 20th century, Miller said.

During the recent unveiling of the exhibit, one of the most popular stops for invited guests was the interactive, where visitors can tap a large screen where their photo is taken. Then, they appear in a large portrait, and their image is rendered in the style of the artist Elaine de Kooning.

“And that is tremendously satisfying for people to play with,” said Miller, especially as current social media users are comfortable with applying filters to their own images on their mobile phones.

“We felt like whatever we do has to feel really rooted in the story that we’re telling,” Miller said.

The exhibit at the Kennedy Center opens on Sept. 17 and will be open each day from noon until midnight each day.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Marine Corps says it's willing to go to negotiating table to keep talented service members

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

USPS ‘actively defunding’ its police force amid spike in postal crime, associations warn lawmakers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up