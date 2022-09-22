DC event aims to connect Latinos with disabilities to employment opportunities

The fourth annual Latino Conference on Disabilities was aimed at identifying ways in which the D.C. Department on Disability Services can better serve the community.

A D.C. event this week aimed to connect Latinos with disabilities to employment opportunities.

“The theme this year was employment for all,” said Andrew Reese, the department’s director. “We can hear directly from them about how effective our services are, what gaps there might be.”

The event was held in Spanish on Wednesday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library and was about increasing awareness of employment support services that are currently available through DDS.

A panel discussion and listening session also gave DC leaders more insight into the needs of the community.

“We realized that there wasn’t much information in Spanish,” said Mark Agosto, supervisor of intake and outreach for DDS. The population of Hispanic and Latino Americans in the District is currently at 11%, according to DDS.

Officials say recognizing that the Latino community is one of the most under-served in the district is the first step to ensuring residents with disabilities are able to reach their full potential.

“It really helps the city when we’re able to be more inclusive,” added Reese.

More information on services and resources is available on the DDS website.