WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia deploys hypersonic missiles | High-level talks in Ukraine yield little reported progress | Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea
Home » Washington, DC News » Teen arrested for deadly…

Teen arrested for deadly shooting at DC ‘Moechella’ event

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

August 18, 2022, 9:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A teen is in custody for a deadly shooting near Northwest D.C.’s 14th and U streets after a Juneteenth celebration.

A 15-year-old male resident of Northeast D.C. was taken into custody Thursday by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with first-degree murder while armed, D.C. police said.

The unnamed juvenile is accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Chase Poole near the intersection of 14th and U streets late on June 19, shortly after the conclusion of the annual “Moechella” music festival marking Juneteenth.

Three other victims, including a D.C. police officer, sustained non-life-threatening gun wounds.

Police said gunfire erupted after organizers were ordered to shut down the event, which did not have a permit. The shooting erupted as first responders were helping attendees who were hurt in an earlier panic thought to have been sparked by a fight. Multiple weapons were found in the area.

“As we continue to cultivate a platform to uplift the culture of Washington, D.C., we don’t condone violence of any sort,” event organizers Long Live GoGo said in response to the shooting. “Moechella is a symbol of Black culture in D.C. and is built on the foundation of peace.”

D.C. police said in the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by calling 202-727-9099, or to submit a tip anonymously by texting 50411.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GSA announces small increase to per diem lodging rates for 2023

Five federal workforce items on Congress’ to-do list

State Dept’s top HR official outlines vision to rebuild diplomatic workforce

USDA’s new answer to cutting food waste by 50%: Jelly ice

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up