Teen arrested for deadly shooting at DC ‘Moechella’ event

A 15-year-old male resident of Northeast D.C. was taken into custody Thursday by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with first-degree murder while armed, D.C. police said.

The unnamed juvenile is accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Chase Poole near the intersection of 14th and U streets late on June 19, shortly after the conclusion of the annual “Moechella” music festival marking Juneteenth.

Three other victims, including a D.C. police officer, sustained non-life-threatening gun wounds.

Police said gunfire erupted after organizers were ordered to shut down the event, which did not have a permit. The shooting erupted as first responders were helping attendees who were hurt in an earlier panic thought to have been sparked by a fight. Multiple weapons were found in the area.

“As we continue to cultivate a platform to uplift the culture of Washington, D.C., we don’t condone violence of any sort,” event organizers Long Live GoGo said in response to the shooting. “Moechella is a symbol of Black culture in D.C. and is built on the foundation of peace.”

D.C. police said in the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by calling 202-727-9099, or to submit a tip anonymously by texting 50411.