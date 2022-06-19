RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: NATO chief concerned about morale | How war triggered food crisis | Russia-West tensions inflame UN debate | Funeral for Ukrainian activist | Mom of missing American reacts to video
DC Police: Reports of ‘multiple people shot’ including officer

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

June 19, 2022, 10:15 PM

D.C. Police say “multiple people” have reportedly been shot near the intersection of 14th and U Streets in Northwest.

The shooting was first reported to WTOP after 8 p.m. in the area near a “Moechella” event — a downtown Juneteenth celebration.

Department spokespersons couldn’t say how many people were shot during the incident. Police say an officer was among the victims and that they are looking for a suspect at this time.

Chief Robert Contee is expected to provide a media briefing.

Police announced several street closures as a result of the shooting in Northwest. The investigation is ongoing.

A map of the approximate shooting location is shown below.

 
This is a developing story.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

