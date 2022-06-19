DC Police: Reports of ‘multiple people shot’ including officer

D.C. Police say “multiple people” have reportedly been shot near the intersection of 14th and U Streets in Northwest.
The shooting was first reported to WTOP after 8 p.m. in the area near a “Moechella” event — a downtown Juneteenth celebration.
We can confirm that one of our members working in the area of 14th and U St NW has been shot. The member has been transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.
— DC Police Union (@DCPoliceUnion) June 20, 2022
Department spokespersons couldn’t say how many people were shot during the incident. Police say an officer was among the victims and that they are looking for a suspect at this time.
Chief Robert Contee is expected to provide a media briefing.
Police announced several street closures as a result of the shooting in Northwest. The investigation is ongoing.
MPD Activity at 14th St & U St, NW
⛔️14th St, NW btw V St & Wallach Pl, NW
⛔️U St, NW btw 13th St & 15th St, NW
⛔️T St, NW btw 16th St, NW & Georgia Ave, NW
⛔️Florida Ave, NW btw 15th St, NW & Georgia Ave, NW
🚗 All Closures are in both directions // Watch for MPD direction
— DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) June 20, 2022
A map of the approximate shooting location is shown below.