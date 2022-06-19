DC Police: Reports of ‘multiple people shot’ including officer

DC Police say "multiple people" have reportedly been shot near the intersection of 14th and U Street in Northwest.

The shooting was first reported to WTOP after 8 p.m. in the area near a “Moechella” event — a downtown Juneteenth celebration.

We can confirm that one of our members working in the area of 14th and U St NW has been shot. The member has been transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. — DC Police Union (@DCPoliceUnion) June 20, 2022

Department spokespersons couldn’t say how many people were shot during the incident. Police say an officer was among the victims and that they are looking for a suspect at this time.

Chief Robert Contee is expected to provide a media briefing.

Police announced several street closures as a result of the shooting in Northwest. The investigation is ongoing.

MPD Activity at 14th St & U St, NW

⛔️14th St, NW btw V St & Wallach Pl, NW

⛔️U St, NW btw 13th St & 15th St, NW

⛔️T St, NW btw 16th St, NW & Georgia Ave, NW

⛔️Florida Ave, NW btw 15th St, NW & Georgia Ave, NW

🚗 All Closures are in both directions // Watch for MPD direction — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) June 20, 2022

A map of the approximate shooting location is shown below.

This is a developing story.