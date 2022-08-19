DC parents have homework ahead of first day of classes

As D.C. Public Schools start the school year, parents are reminded to do a couple of things to do to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

As public schools in D.C. gear up for the start of the school year, leaders are reminding parents they have a couple of things to do to help fight the spread of COVID-19 when classes begin.

That includes testing their children for COVID-19 before the start of school and getting students age 12 and up vaccinated against the coronavirus.

For those who still need to get vaccinated, school-based health centers are now open, and there are also mobile vaccination clinics. Bren Elliott, chief of school improvement and support with D.C. Public Schools, said there are “lots of openings for immunization appointments.”

Chancellor Lewis Ferebee also said the school system will accept documentation showing that a student has secured an appointment to get vaccinated in the near future.

Masks will be optional this school year, though they will be required when someone tests positive for the coronavirus and returns to school after a five-day quarantine period.

At a back-to-school townhall Thursday, Ferebee was asked about concerns surrounding monkeypox.

“It’s important to note, at this time, there’s no indication that there is a risk for monkeypox transmission in schools, based on the activities that occur in school,” he said.

The first day of school for grades K-12 is Monday, Aug. 29, while pre-K students return Thursday, Sept. 1.