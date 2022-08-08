WAR IN UKRAINE: US pledges $1 billion more rockets | Accusations over nuclear plant attacks | US obtains warrant to seize Russian oligarch's jet
Filming of biopic will close some streets in DC’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

August 8, 2022, 10:08 PM

A film about the activist who organized the 1963 March on Washington will shut down some traffic in D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood Thursday.

Filming for the movie “Rustin” will close traffic along North Carolina Avenue, between Sixth and Eighth streets Southeast, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

That area will be an emergency no-parking zone as well.

“All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed,” D.C. police warned in a statement Monday.

Drivers are advised to be ready for “increased pedestrian traffic” and to consider alternate routes.

“Rustin” tells the story of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin. He organized the 1963 March on Washington — the site of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a dream” speech.

The movie is being produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground Productions. It will stream on Netflix.

The map below shows the area where traffic will be shut down.

