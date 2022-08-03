DC police officer struck by vehicle in Northwest

A D.C. police officer was struck by a vehicle at Chain Bridge Road and Canal Road Northwest on Tuesday night.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. at Chain Bridge Road and Canal Road in Northwest D.C as the officer was directing traffic.

A spokesperson with the D.C. police said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. Witnesses said the officer was alert and conscious, but on the ground bleeding.

The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries the police said were non-life threatening.

It appears the signals were malfunctioning before the crash as the traffic light was stuck on red for inbound traffic and flashing yellow for outbound drivers on Canal Road.

D.C. police are still investigating.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine contributed to this report.