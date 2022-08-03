WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian corn ship anchored for inspection | Europe saves as Russian gas wanes | Russia's new message against nuclear war | Putin's rumored girlfriend sanctioned
DC police officer struck by vehicle in Northwest

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

August 3, 2022, 10:44 AM

A D.C. police officer was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. at Chain Bridge Road and Canal Road in Northwest D.C as the officer was directing traffic.

A spokesperson with the D.C. police said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. Witnesses said the officer was alert and conscious, but on the ground bleeding.

The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries the police said were non-life threatening.

It appears the signals were malfunctioning before the crash as the traffic light was stuck on red for inbound traffic and flashing yellow for outbound drivers on Canal Road.

D.C. police are still investigating.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine contributed to this report. 

