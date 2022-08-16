DC Kids Ride Free cards going out over the next few weeks

D.C. Public Schools students return to class in 13 days, and they’ll soon be able to pick up a new Kids Ride Free SmarTrip card.

The cards will be sent to schools over the next few weeks for families to pick them up, and new students will get first priority to pick up cards, the District said Tuesday.

“Whether students are traveling to school, sports, internships, or more, Kids Ride Free makes it easy and free to use the train, Metrobus, or Circulator,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement. “We want all students to take advantage of this critical program so that they can have a fantastic school year and their families can save hundreds of dollars.”

The Kids Ride Free program is for those 5 to 21 years of age who live in D.C. and are “enrolled in an elementary or secondary public, public charter, private or parochial school located within the District.”

The purple cards from last school year will remain valid through Sept. 30. Students who lost their cards can request a replacement from their school ID administrator. Replacement cards will also be distributed at DDOT headquarters (250 M St. SE) on Wednesday and on Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 to 4 p.m. Students will need to have their student ID number handy.

You can find more information on the District’s website.