WAR IN UKRAINE: Explosions refocus war on Crimea | Putin blasts US 'hegemony' | Russia's economy gets boost from wartime grain shipments | Ukrainian military says it repelled more than dozen attacks
Home » Washington, DC News » DC Kids Ride Free…

DC Kids Ride Free cards going out over the next few weeks

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

August 16, 2022, 5:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
22-23 kids ride free card
The Kids Ride Free cards for the 2022-2023 school year will be ready for pickup over the next few weeks. (Courtesy DDOT)

D.C. Public Schools students return to class in 13 days, and they’ll soon be able to pick up a new Kids Ride Free SmarTrip card.

The cards will be sent to schools over the next few weeks for families to pick them up, and new students will get first priority to pick up cards, the District said Tuesday.

“Whether students are traveling to school, sports, internships, or more, Kids Ride Free makes it easy and free to use the train, Metrobus, or Circulator,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement. “We want all students to take advantage of this critical program so that they can have a fantastic school year and their families can save hundreds of dollars.”

The Kids Ride Free program is for those 5 to 21 years of age who live in D.C. and are “enrolled in an elementary or secondary public, public charter, private or parochial school located within the District.”

The purple cards from last school year will remain valid through Sept. 30. Students who lost their cards can request a replacement from their school ID administrator. Replacement cards will also be distributed at DDOT headquarters (250 M St. SE) on Wednesday and on Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 to 4 p.m. Students will need to have their student ID number handy.

You can find more information on the District’s website.

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Breaking down a few key recommendations from the Federal Salary Council

USPS pulls plug on prior impact studies as latest consolidation plan comes into focus

Three reasons why organizational conflict of interest is back in the spotlight

Space Force controls all military satellites

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up