American University, union working to avert strike

Talks are set to resume Thursday to avert a strike at American University in D.C.

Hundreds of clerical, technical and academic staffers plan to strike next week if a deal over wages and health care benefits isn’t reached.

The university and a union representing the workers have been working on an agreement for more than a year, The Washington Post reports.

Salary increases and pay equity are the main sticking points, with staffers wanting raises totaling 9% over two years. The union also wants to ensure no full-time staffer makes less than $40,000.

Without a contract in place, staffers plan to walk the picket lines for up to five days starting Monday, the day students will move onto campus.