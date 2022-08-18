WAR IN UKRAINE: Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea | Ukrainians flee grim life in Kherson | Russia economy gets wartime boost
Home » Washington, DC News » American University, union working…

American University, union working to avert strike

Joan Jones | jjones@wtop.com

August 18, 2022, 5:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Talks are set to resume Thursday to avert a strike at American University in D.C.

Hundreds of clerical, technical and academic staffers plan to strike next week if a deal over wages and health care benefits isn’t reached.

The university and a union representing the workers have been working on an agreement for more than a year, The Washington Post reports.

Salary increases and pay equity are the main sticking points, with staffers wanting raises totaling 9% over two years. The union also wants to ensure no full-time staffer makes less than $40,000.

Without a contract in place, staffers plan to walk the picket lines for up to five days starting Monday, the day students will move onto campus.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Task force eases COVID-19 screening guidance at federal facilities

GSA’s Zvenyach leaving federal service

Army once again delays newest release of its pay and personnel system overhaul

Yellen tells IRS to develop modernization plan in 6 months

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up