Reckless driving violations in DC could cost you big

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

July 4, 2022, 3:26 PM

If you plan on driving around the District this holiday, make sure to drive safely, or it’ll cost you big.

According to the National Highway Safety Administration, the number of motor vehicle deaths was up 3% in March 2022 compared with a year earlier, a result of speeding and traveling without a seatbelt.

Reckless driving can also affect your finances. A study released by The Zebra, an insurance services company, found that driving with a suspended license in the District could cost you $3,372 and increase your insurance rates by 52%.

A DUI comes with a $3,600 fine and a 62% increase in your rates. Anyone not wearing a seatbelt is looking at a $2,547 fine and a 15% rate increase.

When looking at the most expensive violations in District, leaving the scene of an accident or a hit-and-run will cost you just over $3,637 and increase your insurance by 64%.

Increased rates can stay in effect for up to three years.

A few ways to lower those rates include taking a defensive driving course, shopping around — or just driving safely.

