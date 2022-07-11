New image shows what DC girl Relisha Rudd would look like at 16 years old

It’s been more than eight years since D.C. girl Relisha Rudd went missing, and some are working to make sure that her case is not forgotten.

It’s been more than eight years since D.C. girl Relisha Rudd went missing, and some are working to make sure that her case is not forgotten. WTOP/Kyle Cooper On Relisha Rudd Remembrance Day Monday in Northeast, flyers bearing an image of what she might look like now at 16 years old were handed out. WTOP/Kyle Cooper ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

It’s been more than eight years since D.C. girl Relisha Rudd went missing, and some are working to make sure that her case is not forgotten.

On Relisha Rudd Remembrance Day Monday in Northeast, flyers bearing an image of what she might look like now at 16 years old were handed out. The age-progression picture came from D.C. police, and it was created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

NCMEC has created a new age progression image of Relisha Rudd, showing what she may look like today, at age 16. Relisha was only eight years old when she disappeared from #WashingtonDC on March 1, 2014. #RelishaRuddRemembranceDay @DCPoliceDept @UpwardboundLong @fox5dc @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/JPjo2YB21f — NCMEC (@MissingKids) July 11, 2022

Activist Henderson Long said that he’s not giving up, but keeping her name out there takes a toll.

“I think this is our sixth or seventh annual event. I hate them,” Long said.

Another activist, Phocuz Phill, keeps hope that Rudd can still be found alive.

“I want to keep this case alive. I don’t want her name to go in vain, whether she is still with us or she may not be,” Phil said.

Rudd was last seen on March 1, 2014 on the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue Northeast.

The flyers were passed out near a 7-Eleven, where kids entered get cold drinks. Parents could get their child fingerprinted and have a current picture taken — tools that are very helpful if a kid goes missing.

Anyone with information on what happened to Rudd should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.