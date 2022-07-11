RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Strikes in Kharkiv 'absolute terrorism' | Ukraine Muslims pray for victory | Anxiety grows for grain farmers | Ukrainian soldiers train in UK
New image shows what DC girl Relisha Rudd would look like at 16 years old

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

July 11, 2022, 10:18 PM

It’s been more than eight years since D.C. girl Relisha Rudd went missing, and some are working to make sure that her case is not forgotten.

On Relisha Rudd Remembrance Day Monday in Northeast, flyers bearing an image of what she might look like now at 16 years old were handed out.

On Relisha Rudd Remembrance Day Monday in Northeast, flyers bearing an image of what she might look like now at 16 years old were handed out. The age-progression picture came from D.C. police, and it was created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Activist Henderson Long said that he’s not giving up, but keeping her name out there takes a toll.

“I think this is our sixth or seventh annual event. I hate them,” Long said.

Another activist, Phocuz Phill, keeps hope that Rudd can still be found alive.

“I want to keep this case alive. I don’t want her name to go in vain, whether she is still with us or she may not be,” Phil said.

Rudd was last seen on March 1, 2014 on the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue Northeast.

The flyers were passed out near a 7-Eleven, where kids entered get cold drinks. Parents could get their child fingerprinted and have a current picture taken — tools that are very helpful if a kid goes missing.

Anyone with information on what happened to Rudd should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

