DC launches free career coaching program for residents

DC launches a new program that provides career coaching services to residents for free.

If you’re trying to find a job, get training to advance your career or switch careers altogether, a free program in D.C. can help.

“It’s been my experience that no matter what your background is, where you are in your career, how much money you make, how many degrees you have or don’t have, you could use a coach,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said at Thursday’s kickoff of the new Career Coach DC program.

The program connects residents to career counseling, assessments, training, education and quality jobs.

Career Coach DC was launched by the city’s Workforce Investment Council, where Ahnna Smith is the executive director.

“We know that sometimes there’s a gap between knowing what you love to do and understanding the path and the experiences you need to get there and to take your job to the next step,” said Smith.

To be eligible, you must be a D.C. resident who is at least 18 years old and does not have a four-year college degree. You can also qualify if you have a low or moderate income.

The program offers in-person, virtual and hybrid services, and the goal is to serve as many as 10,000 residents over the next two years.

There are three ways to register. You can sign up online on the DC Works’ website, call 202-989-1002 or email careercoach@dcworks.dc.gov.