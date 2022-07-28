WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia attacks Kyiv area | Security Council can't agree on grain statement | US rocket system helps Ukraine
Home » Washington, DC News » DC adds new Monkeypox…

DC adds new Monkeypox vaccine clinic in Ward 8

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

July 28, 2022, 8:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. is getting ready to open up its third monkeypox vaccination clinic — this time in Ward 8.

The city will start distributing doses at the new location starting Monday and scheduling appointments at the clinic Thursday.

D.C.’s health department said it is prioritizing first doses of the vaccine and encouraged those eligible to pre-register online so that an appointment can be scheduled.

In addition to the new clinic in Ward 8, the DC Department of Health operates clinics in Wards 2 and 4. However, vaccine doses have been hard to come by. Since D.C. has more infections per capita than anywhere else in the country, it’s currently limiting monkeypox vaccinations to certain eligible persons.

The city said to be eligible for the monkeypox vaccine in D.C., a person must be a District resident, 18 years of age or older, and:

  • Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and have had multiple (more than one) or any anonymous sexual partners in the last 14 days; or
  • Transgender women or nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men; or
  • Sex workers (of any sexual orientation/gender); or
  • Staff (of any sexual orientation/gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs).

Residents who are eligible to book an appointment can register at any of the clinics most convenient for them.

Anyone who already has a first dose and is scheduled to receive a second dose in the future will see those appointments temporarily postponed.

John Domen

John started working at WTOP in 2016 after having grown up in Maryland listening to the station as a child. While he got his on-air start at small stations in Pennsylvania and Delaware, he's spent most of his career in the D.C. area, having been heard on several local stations before coming to WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

New OSINT foundation aims to ‘professionalize’ open source discipline across spy agencies

USPS may need 50K fewer employees under ‘break-even’ plan, DeJoy says

House lawmakers pan VA EHR as 'bad investment' with upcoming $39B cost estimate

Senate Democrats support Biden’s 4.6% federal pay raise proposal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up