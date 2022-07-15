RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Missiles kills 20+ in Ukraine | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports
Bowser administration provides active-shooter training for DC’s nightlife venues

Sarah Jacobs | sjacobs@wtop.com

July 15, 2022, 12:05 AM

MPD Assistant Chief Morgan Kane, Director of the Mayor’s Office on Volunteerism and Partnerships Alexis Squire, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture Solana Vander Nat, and Director of DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency Christopher Rodriguez talk with reporters after DC Nightlife Active Shooter Preparedness Training.
WTOP/Sarah Jacobs
DC EMS Captain Charles Steptoe and an audience member demonstrate the proper use of a tourniquet to keep a shooting victim alive until first responders arrive.
WTOP/Sarah Jacobs
DC EMS Captain Charles Steptoe demonstrates how to pack a gunshot wound during DC Nightlife Active Shooter Preparedness Training.
WTOP/Sarah Jacobs
MPD Assistant Chief Morgan Kane, Director of the Mayor’s Office on Volunteerism and Partnerships Alexis Squire, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture Solana Vander Nat, and Director of DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency Christopher Rodriguez talk with reporters after DC Nightlife Active Shooter Preparedness Training.
Members of DC'S Nightlife and Culture industry learned the importance of preparedness and training to prevent tragedy during an active-shooter training session at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Public Library in DC.
Two weeks after launching the DC Nightlife Task Force with the goal of preventing gun violence in the city’s entertainment venues, Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office is also preparing nightlife and culture for the unthinkable: an active shooter situation.

The DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, the Metropolitan Police Department, and DC Fire and EMS presented a training session at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Public Library in Northwest D.C. on Thursday.

Much of the focus was on empowerment and preparedness.

“When you give people options on what they can do and what to be on the lookout for, it does empower them and creates a sense of community so we’re all acting in concert,” said MPD Assistant Chief Morgan Kane.

The event was co-hosted by the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture. Director Solana Vander Nat said they’ve seen a surge in nightlife activity in D.C.’s entertainment corridors since the end of the pandemic.

At the same time, according to the latest crime data from DC Police, homicides are up 14% compared to this date last year, and violent crime overall is up 7%, heightening the need for more safety initiatives.

“DC is open, and we want all of our residents, visitors and business operators to feel safe,” said Vander Nat.

All eight Wards in D.C. were represented at the training session, where MPD Senior Officer Dorian DeSantis stressed preparation — including emergency training exercises, designating safe shelter areas, establishing safe evacuation protocols, and recognizing the signs that an individual may be considering extreme violence.

DC EMS Captain Charles Steptoe provided training on giving emergency first aid to a shooting victim, such as proper use of a tourniquet and how to pack a gunshot wound to help the victim stay alive until first responders arrive.

Earlier in the day, the Mayor’s Office of Religious Affairs co-hosted a similar event for D.C.’s faith community, because worship and nightlife venues are both frequent targets of active shooter threats.

“For anyone that requests this training, email (contact@HSEMA.dc.gov), and we can facilitate it,” said Christopher Rodriguez, Director of DC HSEMA.

The DC government website also has information on how to request an active-shooter training session, as well as tips for preparing the workplace, school or home for an active shooter situation.

Additional resources for active-shooter preparedness can be found on the federal government’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency website.

Alexis Squire, Director of the Mayor’s Office on Volunteerism and Partnerships (Serve DC), said they encourage community members to learn more about how they can be involved and more prepared.

“The goal is to give [them] all the information needed to take action when the time arises and be part of the solution,” said Squire.

