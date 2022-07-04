FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: What's open and closed? | 'Beautiful' firework viewing weather | Road closures and restrictions | National Mall fireworks | Firework photo tips and ideas
Cyclist, fireworks stand worker killed by pickup in DC identified

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

July 4, 2022, 6:44 PM

A cyclist and a fireworks stand worker were hit and killed by a pickup Saturday evening when the driver suffered a medical emergency, D.C. police say. (Courtesy D.C. police)

D.C. police have identified the two people killed Saturday when a truck struck both a cyclist and a fireworks stand worker in Northeast D.C.

Michael Hawkins Randall, 70, and Charles Jackson, 64 – both of Northeast D.C. — were hit and killed by a Chevrolet Silverado after the unidentified driver suffered a medical emergency around 5:40 p.m.

Police believe the pickup, which had been traveling northbound on Minnesota Avenue Northeast, hit Randall as he biked westbound on Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue Northeast. The pickup then continued across the westbound and eastbound lanes and struck Jackson, who was working at the fireworks stand, police said.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Silverado and a passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is still underway. Anyone who has information is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099. Tips can also be texted to 50411.

