Boy driving car in DC parking lot strikes 7-year-old

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

July 26, 2022, 5:51 PM

A child is in the hospital after being struck by a car that was driven by another child in D.C.

It happened Monday just before 7 p.m. in the 1800 block of Mississippi Avenue Southeast.

Police said an 11-year-old boy was driving a car in a parking lot when he lost control and struck the child, 7, before hitting a curb.

The 7-year-old has serious but non-life-threatening injuries, D.C. police said in news release.

The underage driver, police said, was unable to press the brake and stop the vehicle.

Anyone with information on what happened should call police at 202-727-9099.

Below is the area where it happened.

This is the second incident of a child driving a car in the D.C. area this week. Last Sunday, a 12-year-old girl was killed when a car she was driving crashed into a tree in Maryland. The passenger, a 36-year-old man, is in serious condition.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Local News | Washington, DC News

