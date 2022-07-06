Bowser introduces bill to protect DC homeowners from neighbors’ construction damage

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has introduced legislation aimed at helping homeowners handle construction-related damage in the District.

Bowser touted the move as one of many tools for aiding residents and local businesses.

“Homeownership is critical for helping residents stay and build wealth in the District, and this legislation will add to our toolkit of resources that support homeowners in maintaining and protecting their homes,” she said in a statement.

The Protecting Adjacent and Adjoining Property Owners from Construction Damage Amendment Act of 2022 would require those applying for construction or demolition permits to get liability insurance for neighboring properties, according to a news release.

D.C. laws already require that contractors have proof of liability insurance before they’re issued a license.

The mayor’s office said its bill would also provide additional protection to adjacent properties whenever construction is happening nearby.

“Once enacted, this proposed legislation will close gaps in insurance requirements and provide coverage for adjoining and adjacent District homeowners negatively impacted by damage during construction, addition, alteration, repair, demolition or raze,” said Ernest Chrappah, director of D.C.’s Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs.