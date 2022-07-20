WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine first lady pleads for more US arms | Ukrainian refugees forced to escape to enemy soil | Russia declares plans to grab more land in Ukraine | Sky-high diesel prices
Bicyclist killed in truck…

Bicyclist killed in truck crash near Foggy Bottom area of DC

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 20, 2022, 10:40 PM

D.C. police identified the bicycle rider killed in a crash in Northwest.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 21st and I streets in the Foggy Bottom area.

Police said a truck driver was traveling south and tried to make a turn from the 900 block of 21st Street on to I Street.

Officers believe the bicyclist, Shawn O’Donnell, 40, was trying to ride ahead of the truck, but was hit by the front passenger side of the truck. Despite treatment at a hospital, O’Donnell died later that day.

The incident remains under investigation. The truck driver stayed at the scene of the crash. This is the second bicyclist who has been killed in the District in less than a week. Last Friday, a cyclist was killed in a crash with a dump truck near the intersection of 7th Street and Rhode Island Avenue.

Anyone with information on Wednesday crash is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411 with a tip.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this report.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

