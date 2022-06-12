South Carolina man sentenced for sex trafficking DC minor

A South Carolina man was sentenced to 15 years in prison, Thursday, for trafficking a minor in D.C. for commercial sex "dates" in 2019.

A man from South Carolina was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday for trafficking a minor in D.C. for commercial sex “dates” in 2019, according to authorities.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. said that Rodregiz Antwon Cole, 37, of Manning, South Carolina, first met the 17-year-old victim from Northwest D.C. online through a sexual solicitation ad on skipthegames.com. She was pregnant at the time.

When Cole first heard her age he didn’t want to her to work in his prostitution ring, but then he changed his mind.

According to the attorney’s office, Cole drove the victim and two other adult women to the “Track” in D.C. where he had the teenager engage in at least six sex “dates” for money. Cole then took all of the proceeds from her.

Cole was arrested on April 5, 2019. He was in possession of money he had taken from the minor victim and the other women working for him, as well as two cell phones that contained messages about his prostitution enterprise.

At the time, Cole was already a registered sex offender because of a prior conviction in 2018 in South Carolina.

He pleaded guilty on May 20, 2021, to one count of sex trafficking of a minor and one count of commission of a crime against a minor victim while on sex offender registration status.

Following his 15 year prison term, Cole will be placed on a lifetime of supervised release.