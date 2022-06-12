RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war | Uneasy calm for Kyiv | Civilians flee fighting in east | Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest | In midst of war, life goes on in Ukraine
Home » Washington, DC News » South Carolina man sentenced…

South Carolina man sentenced for sex trafficking DC minor

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

June 12, 2022, 8:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man from South Carolina was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday for trafficking a minor in D.C. for commercial sex “dates” in 2019, according to authorities.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. said that Rodregiz Antwon Cole, 37, of Manning, South Carolina, first met the 17-year-old victim from Northwest D.C. online through a sexual solicitation ad on skipthegames.com. She was pregnant at the time.

When Cole first heard her age he didn’t want to her to work in his prostitution ring, but then he changed his mind.

According to the attorney’s office, Cole drove the victim and two other adult women to the “Track” in D.C. where he had the teenager engage in at least six sex “dates” for money. Cole then took all of the proceeds from her.

Cole was arrested on April 5, 2019. He was in possession of money he had taken from the minor victim and the other women working for him, as well as two cell phones that contained messages about his prostitution enterprise.

At the time, Cole was already a registered sex offender because of a prior conviction in 2018 in South Carolina.

He pleaded guilty on May 20, 2021, to one count of sex trafficking of a minor and one count of commission of a crime against a minor victim while on sex offender registration status.

Following his 15 year prison term, Cole will be placed on a lifetime of supervised release.

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Why one former OMB director believes agencies are at risk of violating spending law

FOIA advisers recommend independent review into how DHS handles immigration record requests

TSP board scales up customer service staff after major system update

Quick pivot during the pandemic highlighted DIU’s ability to solve DoD problems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up