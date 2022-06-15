DC names street outside Saudi embassy after slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Jamal Khashoggi Way is now the ceremonial designation of the 600 block of New Hampshire Avenue.

There are permanent new signs that honor a slain journalist along the block housing outside the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Northwest D.C.

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, was killed in Istanbul after walking into the consulate of Saudi Arabia in October 2018.

“Through his journalism, Jamal Khashoggi was a fierce advocate for democracy, human rights and the rule of law,” said Ward 2 Council member Brooke Pinto, who introduced the bill for the designation. It passed the D.C. Council unanimously.

“He knew that by shining a light on Saudi Arabia and seeking truth, he risked his freedom and indeed his life,” Pinto said. “Freedom of the press is fundamental to our democracy and to safeguarding humane rights right here and round the world.”

Pinto said the signs’ locations along the block are “extremely important so that everyone who visits the embassy in Washington, D.C. will be reminded of Mr. Khashoggi’s courage, and the indispensable values of free speech and a free and independent press.”

Executive Director of the National Press Club Bill McCarren asked that all those present at the unveiling take a picture of the sign behind him to post on social media with the hashtag #JusticeForJamal.

“Changing the name of the street is more than a symbol and more than a really good tweet,” McCarren said.

He said the signs will be seen by visitors and embassy workers every day.

“This was a murder planned, financed, carried out and covered up by the government of Saudi Arabia as detailed in a report made public by the U.S. Government in 2021. Our government wanted us to know this. They paid for the investigation and the report and they released it to the public,” McCarren said.

“Now our country and our city and the world know what Saudi Arabia did and why and how and that such actions are intolerable and will not be forgotten.”