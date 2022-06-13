RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | Moscow seeks to solidify rule in Ukraine | Ukraine hails teen who spied with drone | Russia using deadlier weapons | Swedish, US troops hold drills
Activists try to disrupt Supreme Court ahead of potential overturning of Roe v. Wade

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

June 13, 2022, 11:49 AM

Abortion rights supporters attempted to disrupt U.S. Supreme Court proceedings on Monday in anticipation that the court would overturn Roe v. Wade, the decision that legalized abortion rights nationwide.

Protestors originally intended to breach the rear of the Supreme Court building, and then later tried to block access to the parking garage and nearby roads. However, protesters were unable to do so due to a large police presence consisting of D.C. police, U.S. Capitol Police and U.S. Park Police.

The protest was organized by activist group ShutDownDC, which carries out what it calls civil disobedience actions where members place themselves at risk of arrest.

There were about 100 abortion-rights supporters in total outside the Supreme Court. But as demonstrations wore on, protests splintered into smaller groups.

Some protestors moved their demonstrations to nearby Capitol Hill neighborhoods where they continued to chant and march.

The Supreme Court did not issue a decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Monday, the case that would lead to overturning nationwide abortion access enabled by Roe v. Wade.

WTOP's Alejandro Alvarez captures the sounds of protesters chanting near the Supreme Court.

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez reported from the Supreme Court. 

