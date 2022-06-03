3 injured in Southeast DC shooting

A Southeast D.C. shooting has sent three people to the hospital.
It happened right after 10 p.m. on the 3300 block of 10th Place.
D.C. Police say the suspect drove up in a white van, got out of the car and fired into a crowd with an assault rifle.
Two women and a man were shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.
No fatalities have been reported from this shooting.
