17-year-old boy killed in Southeast DC shooting

Police in D.C. are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Southeast.

Officers were called to a hospital to investigate a young male who arrived with gunshot wounds. The boy, identified as Xavier Spruill, of Baltimore, Maryland, died at the hospital.

Detectives determined that the shooting occurred on the 3400 block of Wheeler Road near Eagle Academy Public Charter School.

Another person also arrived at the hospital with gunshot injuries that were not life-threatening. It is unclear whether both shootings are related.

Anyone with information about the case can call D.C. police at 202-727-9099. Officials are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

