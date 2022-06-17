RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Group of NATO leaders pledge support for Ukraine | Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city | Russia lowers gas flows to Europe | US Open lets Russian tennis players in
Home » Washington, DC News » 17-year-old boy killed in…

17-year-old boy killed in Southeast DC shooting

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

June 14, 2022, 11:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in D.C. are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Southeast.

Officers were called to a hospital to investigate a young male who arrived with gunshot wounds. The boy, identified as Xavier Spruill, of Baltimore, Maryland, died at the hospital.

Detectives determined that the shooting occurred on the 3400 block of Wheeler Road near Eagle Academy Public Charter School.

Another person also arrived at the hospital with gunshot injuries that were not life-threatening. It is unclear whether both shootings are related.

Anyone with information about the case can call D.C. police at 202-727-9099. Officials are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Marines aim to solve the DDIL challenge

Space Systems Command using a 'buy first' attitude with procurement

IRS payouts to whistleblowers who help recover funds hit slump

Survey shows new TSP system difficult to navigate for some participants

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up