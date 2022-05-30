Voters have spoken: National Arboretum eagle gets new name

Meet Takoda, the young eagle formerly known as DC9.

Meet Takoda, the young eagle formerly known as DC9.

The American Eagle Foundation ran a contest to name the eagle that was born in March, and the public has chosen. The announcement was made Monday afternoon.

The contest was a fundraiser for the foundation, and participants could choose from names including Arbor, a nod to the location of the eagles next at the U.S. National Arboretum in D.C.

Poplar was also one of the names up for consideration, a reference to the tree in which the eagle’s nest is located.

According to the foundation, the name Takoda means “friend to all.”

Money raised will go toward conservation and education, along with costs connected to operating the wildlife cameras that provide a view into the eagles’ nests across the country.

The young eagle’s parents are Mr. President and Lotus.

Their first egg, DC8, hatched in late March, but that eaglet did not survive.

Takoda hatched shortly afterward and has been thriving in the nest, displaying behavior, such as “mantling-spreading” its wings to protect its food and exercising its sturdy legs and wings. Eagles often fledge, taking their first flights from the nest, between 12 to 13 weeks.

You can see the eagles on the National Arboretum’s eagle cam.