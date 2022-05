D.C. police have released photos of a suspect in the Wednesday shooting of a man in Truxton Circle.

Listen now to WTOP News

D.C. police have released photos of a suspect in the shooting of a man in Truxton Circle.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of North Capitol Street NW.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

A nearby surveillance camera captured the images of the suspect.

Police ask anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text the MPD tip line at 50411.