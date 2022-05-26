RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War closes in on eastern Ukrainian town | US to end Russia’s ability to pay debt | Scars of war | UK approves sale of Russian oligarch's soccer club
DC council member assembles U Street nightlife task force

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

May 26, 2022, 1:20 AM

Ward 1 Council member Brianne Nadeau has created a task force to address “violence and vitality” along D.C.’s U Street corridor.

Recent incidents have included a Saturday night stabbing and an early Sunday morning double shooting.

“Since my time on the (Advisory Neighborhood Commission), I have been working to support a vibrant U Street corridor that is welcoming and safe for residents, businesses and visitors, and a continuation of the legacy of ‘Black Broadway,’” Nadeau said in a news release. “It’s clear we need better coordination and resources to address the serious safety issues that persist.”

The task force will include community leaders, representatives from the police department, the attorney general’s office and the Alcoholic Beverage Regulatory Agency.

“I know we can solve the problems we are facing,” Nadeau said.

The task force is expected to convene in June and have a series of meetings.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

