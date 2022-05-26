DC council member assembles U Street nightlife task force

Ward 1 Council member Brianne Nadeau has created a task force to address "violence and vitality" along D.C.'s U Street corridor.

Recent incidents have included a Saturday night stabbing and an early Sunday morning double shooting.

“Since my time on the (Advisory Neighborhood Commission), I have been working to support a vibrant U Street corridor that is welcoming and safe for residents, businesses and visitors, and a continuation of the legacy of ‘Black Broadway,’” Nadeau said in a news release. “It’s clear we need better coordination and resources to address the serious safety issues that persist.”

The task force will include community leaders, representatives from the police department, the attorney general’s office and the Alcoholic Beverage Regulatory Agency.

“I know we can solve the problems we are facing,” Nadeau said.

The task force is expected to convene in June and have a series of meetings.