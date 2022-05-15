RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Finland announces it wants to join NATO | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Home » Washington, DC News » 'Are you okay?' DC…

‘Are you okay?’ DC group offers tips for discussing scary issues, young adult mental health

Stephanie Gaines-Bryant | sgaines-bryant@wtop.com

May 15, 2022, 10:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The Dorm DC is a young adult treatment community in Northwest D.C. (Courtesy The Dorm DC)

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference in our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage.

As we celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month, one D.C. organization has tips for having healthy conversations with young family members about difficult topics like mass shootings, racial hatred, abortion rights and gender equality.

Sarah Harte is a clinical social worker and director of The Dorm, DC, a young adult treatment community in Northwest.

“It’s really important for parents to take their children’s concerns about this seriously,” Harte says. “Some parents may assume that their children are too young or not impacted, but a lot of young people do feel deeply about these issues regardless of what side of the issue they’re on.”

Harte says that, after the COVID-19 pandemic, people talk more about issues like mental health. This offers parents an opportunity to talk with their children, especially if they don’t see eye to eye on certain topics.

“[It’s] a really amazing time to open up the conversation and model for young adult children or teenage children how to have conversations where you might differ but can be respectful,” she said in part.

In fact, Harte says parents might even want to initiate these conversations.

She says, “you might want to say, ‘hey, a lot of people are talking about this. What do you think?'”

How do I know if my child is overwhelmed?

Harte says to look for changes in behavior that are unusual — a long stretch of “down days,” self-isolating, spending a lot of time on the internet or not doing things that they used to enjoy. If you notice these changes, then it’s time to open up a conversation.

She says to simply ask, “Are you okay?” The child might not answer the question that day, she says, but keep checking in.

Harte also says don’t be afraid to say the word “suicide.” While some people think saying the word plants can influence others or increase the risk of suicide, she says research begs to differ.

“Actually naming it and saying ‘I’m worried about you. Are you thinking about suicide?’ reduces people’s risk because they feel relieved that they can actually talk about it,” Harte says.

The Dorm, Young Adult Treatment, DC is located at 1814 N Street NW, Washington, D.C. You can contact them at 877-909-3676 or by visiting thedorm.com.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

State CIO to leave in June

GSA is out with suggested corrections to $50B Polaris RFP

Amid 'grave' concerns about facility conditions, Navy learned lessons about shipyard overhaul

EPA delays plans to close Houston lab, relocate employees to 2027

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up