2 drivers injured, 1 arrested fleeing Secret Service in DC

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

May 6, 2022, 7:51 AM

A driver who fled from officers is in the hospital and another driver was hurt during a crash in Northwest D.C. early Friday morning, the Secret Service told WTOP.

The two-car crash happened just before 2 a.m. near 1100 Massachusetts Ave. NW.

One of those drivers is in police custody and is charged with fleeing from law enforcement.

The Secret Service said a handgun was found in the suspect’s vehicle and the suspect was additionally charged with possession of an open container of alcohol, carrying a pistol without a license, unregistered firearm and unregistered ammunition.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Secret Service — who’s handling the investigation — said officers with the Uniforms Division attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the suspect took off.

It’s unclear why the driver fled and Secret Service officers didn’t pursue the suspect’s vehicle.

Some time after the suspect left, they crashed into a vehicle.

Both drivers are in stable condition at the hospital. Their identities weren’t provided by investigators.

D.C. police and the Secret Service were both at the scene. The crash has since been cleared.

Here’s a map of near where the crash happened.

WTOP’s Andrew Alsbrooks contributed to this report.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

