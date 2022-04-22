Reagan National Airport plans exercise to simulate aircraft accident

Heads up to travelers in the District — Reagan National Airport is conducting an emergency exercise Saturday with smoke, emergency response and other measures planned to simulate an aircraft accident.

The emergency exercise will start at 9 a.m. and wrap up by noon, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said.

The exercise site is closed to the public, and is away from airport terminals. It won’t affect flights.

Some planned parts of the training include:

A trainer aircraft emitting smoke and fire

Police, Fire and EMS responding with lights and sirens

More than 30 emergency vehicles from surrounding areas

A limited number of volunteer actors playing victims and family members

Mannequins on the ground simulating casualties

Most airport passengers likely won’t notice anything unusual. But officials said announcements will be made to ensure passengers know there is no actual emergency.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said the event is closed to the media because of COVID-19 protocols. The next emergency exercises will be at Dulles in 2024 and back at Reagan in 2025.