Police name armed woman shot, killed by officers in DC’s Petworth

District police have identified the armed woman who officers shot and killed in Northwest D.C.’s Petworth neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Authorities said officers shot 42-year-old D.C. resident Erica Graham in the 800 block of Crittenden Street NW around 6 a.m. Saturday after refusing to drop her firearm and get on the ground.

Police arrived on the scene responding to a call about a shooting where they said Graham had shot a neighbor in the arm.

Responding officers had been administering first-aid to the female gunshot victim, when they encountered Graham, police said.

In a news conference, D.C. Chief of Police Robert Contee said Graham had been “acting erratically” and wearing a special police officer’s uniform while smashing the windows of another home when officers came into contact with her.

Contee had originally said Graham was a special police officer — a security guard that is commissioned by the city — but the name on the uniform Graham was wearing did not match the identity police had verified for her.

Police later confirmed that Graham was not a special police officer.