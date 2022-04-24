RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US officials to visit Kyiv | Orthodox Easter marked with prayers for those trapped | Refugees make protective vests | Latest photos
Police name armed woman shot, killed by officers in DC’s Petworth

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

April 24, 2022, 3:35 PM

District police have identified the armed woman who officers shot and killed in Northwest D.C.’s Petworth neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Authorities said officers shot 42-year-old D.C. resident Erica Graham in the 800 block of Crittenden Street NW around 6 a.m. Saturday after refusing to drop her firearm and get on the ground.

Police arrived on the scene responding to a call about a shooting where they said Graham had shot a neighbor in the arm.

Responding officers had been administering first-aid to the female gunshot victim, when they encountered Graham, police said.

In a news conference, D.C. Chief of Police Robert Contee said Graham had been “acting erratically” and wearing a special police officer’s uniform while smashing the windows of another home when officers came into contact with her.

Contee had originally said Graham was a special police officer — a security guard that is commissioned by the city — but the name on the uniform Graham was wearing did not match the identity police had verified for her.

Police later confirmed that Graham was not a special police officer.

