‘I feel like a god’: 1 of 2 armed DC carjackers sentenced to over 2 years in prison

Two young men carjacked an Uber driver at gunpoint in D.C. last year, before crashing the stolen SUV. Now, one of them has learned his sentence.

Jahlil Perry, 19, of District Heights, Maryland, was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months, or 2 1/2 years, after pleading guilty with another man for pulling off the crime last August.

According to a Justice Department news release, the two men used another car to box in the Uber driver as he stopped to pick up a passenger on 16th Street NE.

Both men pointed guns at the driver. Perry pointed his weapon directly at the driver’s head before the man stumbled out of the car in a panic. The two men also ordered the driver to hand over his cellphone.

A camera inside the SUV captured the two jumping in and driving off. Perry threw the cellphone out of a window, cracking the screen. Both men laughed about how they had frightened the driver, with Perry stating “I feel like a god,” the release said.

However, the two were caught a short time later after they totaled the SUV during a police chase and tried to run away.

Inside the vehicle, investigators found two loaded “ghost guns” equipped with high-capacity magazines.

Perry was charged with robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a pistol without a license. Once he serves his prison sentence, Perry will be placed on two years of supervised probation. He also must pay more than $1,400 in restitution to the Uber driver.

The other man in the case — 20-year-old Cordell Green, of Laurel — is scheduled for sentencing this August.