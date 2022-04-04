RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia faces growing outrage | Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide | War could escalate auto prices, shortages | DC group raises thousands for Ukraine
Former principal of DC Catholic school pleads guilty to embezzling $175,000

April 4, 2022, 5:42 PM

The former principal of St. Thomas More Academy, in Southeast D.C., pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of wire fraud.

In District Court, Bridget Coates, 48, of Falls Church, Virginia, admitted to stealing at least $175,000 from the school’s Home School Association between 2012 and 2017. She resigned from the school in 2018.

Coates will be sentenced in June. She faces up to 20 years in prison; under the court’s sentencing guidelines, she’s likely to be sentenced to serve between 27 and 33 months with a potential fine of $100,000, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

She’s agreed to pay $175,000 in restitution and the same amount in a forfeiture money judgment.

Prosecutors said Coates wrote about 66 unauthorized checks to buy items and services for herself, and deposited at least $175,000 into her personal bank account to help her qualify for a home-mortgage loan, according to the release.

The school’s Home School Association provides school-related services and activities to students from a pool of money raised through parent contributions and fundraisers.

WTOP has contacted the school for comment.

