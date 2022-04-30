RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances | ‘Our roots are there’ | Ukrainian women train to find landmines | Va. breweries band together to help Ukraine
Dog stolen during break-in…

Dog stolen during break-in in Southwest

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

April 30, 2022, 8:01 AM

Another dog was stolen in D.C., with police saying that this time it was after someone broke into an unoccupied apartment in Southwest.

D.C. police said that the suspect forcibly entered the residence in the Unit block of Forrester Street SW around 10 a.m. on Wednesday where they took “Aurora,” a 20-week-old French bulldog puppy with black and white fur and was wearing a purple harness at the time.

Pictures of “Aurora,” the French bulldog puppy stolen from a residence in Southwest D.C. on Wednesday (D.C. Police)

Two other dogs were stolen earlier this month, with one still at-large.

“Bruno,” a 1-year-old French bulldog with black and white fur and a black collar, was taken in Northwest after a suspect brandished a gun and demanded the victim’s dog and property, before fleeing the scene.

“Pablo,” an Australian Shepherd puppy, was taken at gunpoint outside of a CVS in Northeast. Police were able to track down the puppy and reunite it with its owners. Seven people were arrested, with four suspects being later released.

Below is the area where the dog was stolen:

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

