DC high school addresses sex assault allegations

D.C.'s Ballou High School is addressing the recent allegations of sexual assault targeting an LGBTQ student.

“Recently, school administration was alerted to allegations of sexual misconduct on our campus,” Ballou High School Principal Willie Jackson wrote in the message obtained by WTOP.

“I want to acknowledge these distressing reports and recognize any allegations regarding our student’s safety and wellbeing are taken extremely seriously.”

Jackson’s note also details the process for investigating and “supporting our community through these types of situations,” and he says the school is enhancing several safety measures inside the building.

On March 22, D.C. Council member Trayon White and Abdur-Rahim Briggs, the chairperson of the Ward 8 Commission on LGBTQ, issued a statement explaining that they had notified D.C. police of the assault after White heard from the Ballou student’s parent.

“We want to do everything in our power to ensure our youth are safe and hold those

responsible accountable,” White said in that joint statement.

Earlier, D.C. Public Schools said in its own statement that it is aware of the allegations and is working with D.C. police as well as the District’s Child and Family Services Agency.

Anyone who’s been a victim of sexual assault or misconduct at any Ward 8 school is asked to call White’s office at 202-724-8045 or email jjessie@dccouncil.us.