DC police investigate sexual abuse allegations at Ballou High School

D.C. police are investigating allegations of sexual abuse at Ballou High School in Ward 8.

According to an incident report, D.C. police were called last Tuesday about the allegations.

“I was alerted by a parent of an LGBTQ Ballou High School student that her child was sexually assaulted on campus,” Ward 8 Council member Trayon White said in a joint statement with Abdur-Rahim Briggs, chairperson of the Ward 8 Commission on LGBTQ.

“I reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department and they were aware and responded. We want to do everything in our power to ensure our youth are safe and hold those responsible accountable,” White said.

“I am saddened to hear that an alleged assault took place where children are expected to be safe,” Briggs said in the statement. “The Commission will work alongside Councilmember White’s office to support this investigation.”

A police spokesperson told WTOP that the incident remains under investigation.

“MPD is working with our partners at DCPS to investigate this case and ensure the safety of all students,” the spokesperson said by email.

D.C. Public Schools said it’s providing mental health supports to the school community and has plans to increase school security, adding extra hallway and perimeter sweeps during the school day.

“DC Public Schools is committed to fostering a safe and nurturing environment conducive to the learning and success of all students,” the school system said. “We are aware of allegations of sexual misconduct at Ballou High School and are working with our partners at MPD and CFSA to investigate these incidents.”

If you feel you have been a victim of sexual assault or misconduct at Ballou Senior High School or any other Ward 8 school, White’s office can be reached by phone at 202-724-8045 or by email at jjessie@dccouncil.us.