RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin wants rubles for gas | Ukraine fights on | Biden seeks new Russia sanctions | How to help
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police investigate sexual…

DC police investigate sexual abuse allegations at Ballou High School

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 23, 2022, 3:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. police are investigating allegations of sexual abuse at Ballou High School in Ward 8.

According to an incident report, D.C. police were called last Tuesday about the allegations.

“I was alerted by a parent of an LGBTQ Ballou High School student that her child was sexually assaulted on campus,” Ward 8 Council member Trayon White said in a joint statement with Abdur-Rahim Briggs, chairperson of the Ward 8 Commission on LGBTQ.

“I reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department and they were aware and responded. We want to do everything in our power to ensure our youth are safe and hold those responsible accountable,” White said.

“I am saddened to hear that an alleged assault took place where children are expected to be safe,” Briggs said in the statement. “The Commission will work alongside Councilmember White’s office to support this investigation.”

A police spokesperson told WTOP that the incident remains under investigation.

“MPD is working with our partners at DCPS to investigate this case and ensure the safety of all students,” the spokesperson said by email.

D.C. Public Schools said it’s providing mental health supports to the school community and has plans to increase school security, adding extra hallway and perimeter sweeps during the school day.

“DC Public Schools is committed to fostering a safe and nurturing environment conducive to the learning and success of all students,” the school system said. “We are aware of allegations of sexual misconduct at Ballou High School and are working with our partners at MPD and CFSA to investigate these incidents.”

If you feel you have been a victim of sexual assault or misconduct at Ballou Senior High School or any other Ward 8 school, White’s office can be reached by phone at 202-724-8045 or by email at jjessie@dccouncil.us.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

EPA adopts 'hybrid workplace' model in office reentry plans set for May

2022 spending bill fills holes in DoD's long-underfunded facility maintenance budgets

VA brings employees back to the office, but envisions hybrid workplace for eligible staff

New bill would mandate legacy IT inventories, modernization plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up