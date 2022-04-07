7 injuries, 2 critical in Southeast Metro bus crash

D.C. Fire and EMS says that a vehicle collision in Southeast has injured seven people. At least two patience have life-threatening injuries.

D.C. Fire and EMS says that a vehicle collision in Southeast has injured seven people. At least two patients have life-threatening injuries.

Sherri Ly, a spokesperson for Metro, says that a van and bus collided at 1:20 a.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Highview Place SE. Preliminary information showed that there were no reported injuries on the bus.

WTOP has since learned that seven people were injured in the collision and two have critical injuries. One of the critically injured has been transported to the hospital.

Multiple sources say that the other person with life-threatening injuries has died.

First responders reported that a vehicle involved in the crash was leaking gas on the roadway. Police say that the fire department has since cleaned up the gas.