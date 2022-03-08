RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Home » Washington, DC News » 'Zelensky Way' sign outside…

‘Zelensky Way’ sign outside Russian Embassy in DC supports Ukraine

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

March 8, 2022, 9:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A literal sign of support for Ukraine’s president stands outside the Russian Embassy on Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest D.C.

Political activist Claude Taylor placed the green street sign, reading “President Zelensky Way,” on a metal pole, anchored by a block of concrete on the sidewalk, outside the embassy gate on Sunday.

The “President Zelensky Way” sign outside the Russian Embassy in D.C. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

“It’s a small gesture, a silent form of protest,” Taylor told WTOP on Tuesday morning. “We wanted to show our outrage to (Russian) President Putin, and show our support for the people of Ukraine,” and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy is the Ukranian president’s preferred spelling of his name when transliterated into the Latin alphabet from Cyrillic.

Taylor has been involved in similar shows of support. His Mad Dog PAC installed a ”Khashoggi Way” sign outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy in 2018 following the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

In 2018, the D.C. Council renamed the stretch of Wisconsin Avenue in front of the Russian embassy “Boris Netsov Plaza” in honor of a critic of Russia’s Putin.

If supporters want to consider permanently renaming a street in honor of Zelenskyy, they will likely have to wait.

In 2018, a call to permanently rename the street outside the Saudi embassy for Khashoggi was put on hold after D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said D.C. law prohibits public spaces from being named in honor of any person who is alive, or until two years after they’ve died.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

Senate nears final vote on USPS reform bill after running into procedural hurdles

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up