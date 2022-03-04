CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Advice for returning to in-person office work | Va. Sen Kaine introduces COVID-19 research bill | Frustrating journey for long-haul COVID patients | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Washington, DC News » DC pilot program that…

DC pilot program that gave thousands in one-time payment works, study finds

Gigi Barnett | gbarnett@wtop.com

March 4, 2022, 3:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A private pilot program in D.C. that gives residents a $5,500 one-time payment during the pandemic had substantially lowered mental health stressors and food insecurity, a new study finds.

The privately-funded THRIVE program transferred the payment in a lump sum or in monthly installments to households, with a goal to help stabilize families.

Many of the recipients were Black, low-income and headed by women. The money came with no strings attached, said Mary Bogle, a lead researcher with the Urban Institute, which conducted the study.

Participants told researchers they experienced a slew of benefits from the payout.

“The mental health and food insecurities effects were extraordinary,” Bogle said. “They had closed some disparities, which is hard to do. My reaction was cash works.”

Participants also reported feeling less worried about their children’s wellbeing after receiving the cash. They also felt better about their lives in general, outpacing other households.

“They had better mental health than people of any ethnicity who are low-income nationally and in D.C.,” Bogle said. “Only 30 percent of THRIVE participants reported feeling down or depressed, compared to 39 percent of people with low incomes who reported being down or depressed during the same time period.”

Bogle’s team tracked more than 500 THRIVE participants between July 2020 and July 2021.

She said the study shows that the cash was more effective and equitable than many of the nation’s safety net programs.

“[The US safety net] is very effective at addressing hardship,” Bogle said. “But, it doesn’t help people with much else. When you give people unrestricted cash, they make good choices for themselves.”

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Two-year effort to upgrade Federal IT Dashboard almost complete

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up