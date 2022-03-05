CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Person rescued from top of car crashed in Anacostia River

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

March 5, 2022, 8:59 AM

A driver was rescued by firefighters after their car went into the Anacostia River in D.C. Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m., when D.C. Fire and EMS said they located the driver standing on top of the car in the river underneath the Whitney Young Memorial Bridge bridge that carries East Capitol Street.

The department said the driver didn’t have any passengers.

The person was picked up by a fireboat and was checked out by crews. The driver declined any other medical attention.

The department didn’t say how or why the car went into the river, or identify the driver.

Andrew Alsbrooks

Andrew Alsbrooks is an Associate Producer at WTOP. Prior to joining WTOP, Andrew worked for NBC Washington and he currently works at NBC Sports Washington from time to time. Finding the “why” in every story is what drives him to put his best foot forward on any topic that faces him.

