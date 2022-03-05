Person rescued from top of car crashed in Anacostia River

A driver was rescued by firefighters after their car went into the Anacostia River in D.C. Saturday morning.

A driver was rescued by firefighters after their car went into the Anacostia River in D.C. Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m., when D.C. Fire and EMS said they located the driver standing on top of the car in the river underneath the Whitney Young Memorial Bridge bridge that carries East Capitol Street.

The department said the driver didn’t have any passengers.

Vehicle in the water Anacostia River beneath East Capitol St bridge. #DCsBravest on scene with person atop the car. Will need to access victim by Fireboat. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 5, 2022

The person was picked up by a fireboat and was checked out by crews. The driver declined any other medical attention.

The department didn’t say how or why the car went into the river, or identify the driver.