Man’s body recovered from C&O canal in DC; police investigating

D.C. Fire and EMS said a man's body was recovered from the C&O canal early Sunday morning near the Key Bridge.

The rescue service arrived at the canal near Water Street in Northwest D.C. around 9 a.m. after a report of a person in the water.

The rescue attempt, however, became a recovery mission, according to the D.C. Fire and EMS Twitter feed.

The circumstances around the man’s death are not yet clear. And the department didn’t identify the man.

DC police are now investigating the incident.

Person in the canal vicinity Key Bridge NW. #DCsBravest responded for report of person in water. Located an adult male. Sadly, this will be a recovery operation. @DCPoliceDept will handle all further inquiries. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 27, 2022

