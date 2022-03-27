RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight | Live updates | How to help
Home » Washington, DC News » Man's body recovered from…

Man’s body recovered from C&O canal in DC; police investigating

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

March 27, 2022, 9:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. Fire and EMS said a man’s body was recovered from the C&O canal early Sunday morning near the Key Bridge.

The rescue service arrived at the canal near Water Street in Northwest D.C. around 9 a.m. after a report of a person in the water.

The rescue attempt, however, became a recovery mission, according to the D.C. Fire and EMS Twitter feed.

The circumstances around the man’s death are not yet clear. And the department didn’t identify the man.

DC police are now investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest. 

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She is a senior student at the University of Maryland, having written for a variety of campus publications and as a reporter at the campus radio station, WMUC 88.1. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Two Secure Act provisions alter TSP age requirements

GSA approves sale of Trump Hotel lease, after years of scrutiny from watchdogs

IRS brings teleworking staff back to office in phased reentry starting in May

From ‘partner’ to ‘regulatory enforcer’: CISA takes on complex cyber incident reporting mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up