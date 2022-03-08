Heartwarming reunion between dog, DC fire officials who rescued Miss Charlie

A dog that almost died in a D.C. fire had a special birthday surprise Tuesday afternoon. Miss Charlie got to meet those who saved her life.

“We actually didn’t know she was yellow because she was so covered in soot,” said Dr. Christine Klippen of the Friendship Hospital for Animals.

Klippen helped care for Miss Charlie, putting her on oxygen for four days.

Charlie turned three years old Tuesday, and on her birthday, she got to meet the team that rescued her after a massive house fire in October on Massachusetts Avenue Northwest.

The meeting happened at the Engine Company 20/Truck 12 Quarters on Wisconsin Avenue Northwest.

“The things that you all did right there on the scene was probably one of the most important things by providing oxygen,” Klippen said.

D.C. Fire used special oxygen masks for animals during Charlie’s rescue.

The Humane Rescue Alliance took over at the scene and transported Charlie to an emergency animal hospital.

Her owners, Ann and Loren Sanders, were on their honeymoon at the time.

“It’s definitely a little overwhelming. We’re obviously so thankful and excited that she’s with us,” Ann said.

She was barely breathing when D.C. firefighters pulled her from the fire that started in the kitchen.

Ann said that the fire damage was severe and that it will still be another year before they move back into their house.

D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said when firefighters entered the house, they “encountered a limp and unresponsive Miss Charlie overcome by smoke.”

He praised the team on the scene and said it was a successful example of how the fire department works with other community organizations and businesses to help animals during emergencies.

“They were successful. And as you can see, Miss Charlie is here with us today celebrating her third birthday,” Donnelly said.

Ann Sanders said through tears that they are excited to be able to meet those responsible for saving Charlie, who they rescued at just 8 weeks old.

“It’s just so nice to see her be able to say everybody and be happy and healthy,” Ann said.