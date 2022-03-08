RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Fiery crash on I-695 kills 2, hospitalizes 1

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

March 8, 2022, 8:12 PM

Two people were killed and another was hospitalized after a fiery crash on Interstate 695 in the District Tuesday night.

D.C. police said the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. at the 11th street SE exit when a car hit a dump truck and caught fire.

Two people were trapped inside the burning car. They were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by authorities.

The driver of the dump truck was transported to the hospital. Police expected the driver to be ok.

Below is the area where the crash took place:

WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this report.

