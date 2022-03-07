RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
DC schools push back last day of school

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

March 7, 2022, 8:34 PM

Students in D.C. will be in school a little bit longer this year.

D.C. Public Schools announced Monday that it was extending the 2021-2022 school calendar, with June 27 now the last day of school. Previously, June 23 was the last day.

The school system said it was making the changes because of closures from inclement weather.

The dates for spring break remain unchanged, scheduled for April 11 through April 18.

