DC schools push back last day of school

D.C. Public Schools announced Monday that it was extending the 2021-2022 school calendar, with June 27 now the last day of school. Previously, June 23 was the last day.

The school system said it was making the changes because of closures from inclement weather.

The dates for spring break remain unchanged, scheduled for April 11 through April 18.