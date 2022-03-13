D.C. pizza pop-up donates 100% of proceeds to refugees in Ukraine

Belly Full, a two-day pop-up pizza restaurant, plans to donate 100% of its proceeds to help feed Ukrainian refugees along the border.

In a post on World Central Kitchen’s website, Casey Patten of Grazie Grazie and Matt Adler of Caruso’s Grocery announced their decision to team up and create this pizza pop-up.

“There’s one common theme we agree we can all unite on — great food and helping those in need,” the statement read. “Belly Full does just that — in uniting our community to help impact the most pressing global crisis right now.”

The statement also includes James Beard/Michelin star D.C. chefs with a full list of dishes for everyone to enjoy:

Matt Adler ( Caruso’s Grocery )

) Gerald Addison (Bammy’s & Little Chicken)

Gina Chersevani ( Buffalo Bergen, Last Call &. Suburbia )

) Casey Patten ( Grazie Grazie, Little Chicken )

) Katsuya Fukushima ( Tonari, Daikaya, Haikan & Hatoba )

) Mike Friedman ( Red Hen, All Purpose & Aventino )

) Tiffany MacIsaac ( Buttercream Bakery)

Christopher Morgan ( Bammy’s & Little Chicken )

) Roberta Donna ( Roberto’s Ristorante Italiano & formerly Galileo )

) Amy Brandwein ( Centrolina & Piccolina)

Dani Moreira ( Timber Pizza & Call Your Mother )

) Jon Sybert ( Tail Up Goat & Revelers Hour )

) Said Haddad ( Little Chicken )

) Teresa Vlazquez (Baked and Wired & A Baked Joint)

Anyone can order online or in-person Sunday, Mar. 13, if they missed out on Saturday’s meals. The pop-up will be available between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. at 804 V Street NW in D.C.