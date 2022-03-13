RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian strikes near Kyiv | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Ukrainian Olympian joins fight | How to help
D.C. pizza pop-up donates 100% of proceeds to refugees in Ukraine

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

March 13, 2022, 12:49 AM

Belly Full, a two-day pop-up pizza restaurant, plans to donate 100% of its proceeds to help feed Ukrainian refugees along the border.

In a post on World Central Kitchen’s website, Casey Patten of Grazie Grazie and Matt Adler of Caruso’s Grocery announced their decision to team up and create this pizza pop-up.

“There’s one common theme we agree we can all unite on — great food and helping those in need,” the statement read. “Belly Full does just that — in uniting our community to help impact the most pressing global crisis right now.”

The statement also includes James Beard/Michelin star D.C. chefs with a full list of dishes for everyone to enjoy:

  • Matt Adler (Caruso’s Grocery)
  • Gerald Addison (Bammy’s & Little Chicken)
  • Gina Chersevani (Buffalo Bergen, Last Call &. Suburbia)
  • Casey Patten (Grazie Grazie, Little Chicken)
  • Katsuya Fukushima (Tonari, Daikaya, Haikan & Hatoba)
  • Mike Friedman (Red Hen, All Purpose & Aventino)
  • Tiffany MacIsaac (Buttercream Bakery)
  • Christopher Morgan (Bammy’s & Little Chicken)
  • Roberta Donna (Roberto’s Ristorante Italiano & formerly Galileo)
  • Amy Brandwein (Centrolina & Piccolina)
  • Dani Moreira (Timber Pizza & Call Your Mother)
  • Jon Sybert (Tail Up Goat & Revelers Hour)
  • Said Haddad (Little Chicken)
  • Teresa Vlazquez  (Baked and Wired & A Baked Joint)

Anyone can order online or in-person Sunday, Mar. 13, if they missed out on Saturday’s meals. The pop-up will be available between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. at 804 V Street NW in D.C.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

