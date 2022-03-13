D.C. pizza pop-up donates 100% of proceeds to refugees in Ukraine

Belly Full, a two-day pop-up pizza restaurant, plans to donate 100% of its proceeds to help feed Ukrainian refugees along the border.
In a post on World Central Kitchen’s website, Casey Patten of Grazie Grazie and Matt Adler of Caruso’s Grocery announced their decision to team up and create this pizza pop-up.
“There’s one common theme we agree we can all unite on — great food and helping those in need,” the statement read. “Belly Full does just that — in uniting our community to help impact the most pressing global crisis right now.”
The statement also includes James Beard/Michelin star D.C. chefs with a full list of dishes for everyone to enjoy:
- Matt Adler (Caruso’s Grocery)
- Gerald Addison (Bammy’s & Little Chicken)
- Gina Chersevani (Buffalo Bergen, Last Call &. Suburbia)
- Casey Patten (Grazie Grazie, Little Chicken)
- Katsuya Fukushima (Tonari, Daikaya, Haikan & Hatoba)
- Mike Friedman (Red Hen, All Purpose & Aventino)
- Tiffany MacIsaac (Buttercream Bakery)
- Christopher Morgan (Bammy’s & Little Chicken)
- Roberta Donna (Roberto’s Ristorante Italiano & formerly Galileo)
- Amy Brandwein (Centrolina & Piccolina)
- Dani Moreira (Timber Pizza & Call Your Mother)
- Jon Sybert (Tail Up Goat & Revelers Hour)
- Said Haddad (Little Chicken)
- Teresa Vlazquez (Baked and Wired & A Baked Joint)
Anyone can order online or in-person Sunday, Mar. 13, if they missed out on Saturday’s meals. The pop-up will be available between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. at 804 V Street NW in D.C.