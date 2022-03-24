RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Key things to know | UN to vote on blaming Russia | Biden meets with Western allies | Ukraine president pleads for worldwide support | US says Russian troops committed war crimes
Andres, Delle Donne named co-chairs of president’s council on sports and nutrition

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 24, 2022, 9:04 AM

Famed D.C. chef and humanitarian Jose Andres and Mystics star Elena Delle Donne have been tapped to help lead the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.

Both were named co-chairs for the federal advisory committee, which aims to promote healthy, accessible eating and physical activity.

Andres was recently on the ground in Poland with his nonprofit World Central Kitchen to help feed Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion of their homeland.

Delle Donne, a top 25 WNBA player of all time and two-time MVP, is going into her fifth season with the Washington Mystics.

She said she is completely honored by the appointment.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

