Andres, Delle Donne named co-chairs of president’s council on sports and nutrition

Famed D.C. chef and humanitarian Jose Andres and Mystics star Elena Delle Donne have been tapped to help lead the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.

Both were named co-chairs for the federal advisory committee, which aims to promote healthy, accessible eating and physical activity.

Andres was recently on the ground in Poland with his nonprofit World Central Kitchen to help feed Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion of their homeland.

Delle Donne, a top 25 WNBA player of all time and two-time MVP, is going into her fifth season with the Washington Mystics.

She said she is completely honored by the appointment.