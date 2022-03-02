2 arrested near Embassy of Ukraine after gun discovered in car

Two people were arrested near the Embassy of Ukraine in Northwest D.C. on Thursday morning after authorities found a gun in their car.

Two men were arrested near the Embassy of Ukraine in Northwest D.C. on Thursday morning after authorities found a semi-automatic shotgun and knives in their car.

Stephen Struthers, 49, told police he and the other man came to the embassy in D.C. to volunteer to fight for Ukraine, according to charging documents filed Friday in D.C. Superior Court.

Struthers was charged with carrying a rifle or shotgun outside a home or business. Following an initial court appearance Friday, he was released on a promise to appear back in court April 6. He was also ordered not to possess any firearms or ammunition in D.C.

The other man, 35, was identified in court documents and was initially charged with possessing a prohibited weapon and carrying a dangerous weapon, but is no longer facing charges.

U.S. Secret Service officers responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and M Street Northwest Thursday after observing two people “acting suspiciously” near the car, a Secret Service spokesperson said.

When police searched the men’s Black Ford Crown Victoria, they said they found a semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition, as well as throwing knives and other blades.

WTOP’s J.J. Green contributed to this report.